Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 14 (ANI): Bangladesh has banned Awami League, the oldest and one of the largest political parties of the country, to protect the national security and sovereignty, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser said late on Tuesday.

"We have witnessed how Awami League completely destroyed our democratic fabric, severely squeezed our political space and compromised our sovereignty during its 15-year-long tyrannical and kleptocratic rule. The wounds caused by the crimes against humanity perpetrated by this party are still fresh," Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, told the reporters, responding to India's comments on banning Awami League activities.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Anita Anand Named New Foreign Affairs Minister, Shafqat Ali Appointed Treasury Board President as Canada PM Mark Carney Unveils 38-Member Cabinet – Full List Here.

"I have already said that the ban on activities of this party is necessary to protect national security and sovereignty, ensure the safety of July Movement activists, and safeguard plaintiffs and witnesses of the International Crimes Tribunal", he added.

"As for elections, we recall how the Awami League repeatedly resorted to grossly farcical elections and caused irreparable damage to our electoral processes and institutions. We are engaged in a reform process to rebuild our democratic system", Alam said.

Also Read | Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat 'Persona Non Grata' for Engaging in Activities 'Incompatible', Asks To Leave Within 24 Hours.

"Elections are entirely our internal matter. We urge all to respect the sovereign will of our people in matters relating to elections", he said.

Earlier on the day, India's Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, expressed concern over the ban on Awami League activities.

"The ban on the Awami League without due process is a concerning development. As a democracy, India is naturally concerned at curtailment of democratic freedoms and shrinking political space", Jaiswal said.

"We strongly support the early holding of free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh", India's spokesperson added.

The United States also opposed the ban on Awami League activities.

"We are aware that the interim government has banned the Awami League from all political activities until a special tribunal for the party and its leaders concludes. We do not support any one political party in Bangladesh over another," said Thomas Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, to the U.S. Department of State.

"We support a free and democratic process as well as fair and transparent legal processes for all individuals. We urge all countries, including Bangladesh, to respect the freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association for all," Pigott told the reporters, replying to a question during the Department Press Briefing on May 13, 2025.

Notably, the Bangladesh interim government on Saturday took a decision to ban all activities of the Awami League, including in cyberspace, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, was ousted from power in a student-led uprising on August last year. Hasina fled to India. An interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)