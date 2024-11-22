Vienna, Nov 22 (AP) The body of a newborn baby who was reported missing from a neonatal ward at a hospital in Vienna was found on Friday in a garbage container near the building, police said. The infant's mother was arrested as a suspect.

Staff noticed that the baby had disappeared from the ward at the hospital in the Austrian capital's Favoriten district on Thursday morning and raised the alarm. A large-scale search of the entire hospital grounds, involving dogs and drones, failed to find the infant and the search was halted.

Officers expanded the search area after interviewing the baby's mother during the night, police spokesperson Anna Gutt said. The body of the girl, who was a few days old, was found Friday morning outside the hospital grounds.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death. The mother, a 30-year-old Austrian citizen, was arrested. (AP)

