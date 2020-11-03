Lahore [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): A Lahore court issued bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain Safdar Awan in a case related to a clash with police officials outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A district court conducted the hearing of a case against retired Captain Safdar Awan and others over clashing with police officials outside a NAB court in 2019.

Judicial magistrate Hafiz Nafees heard the case where the prosecution told him about non-compliance with the orders by the accused despite being summoned, according to ARY News.

The prosecution pleaded for issuance of warrants of the accused to make progress in the trial.

Later, the district court issued bailable arrest warrants against the accused and adjourned the hearing till December 5.

A case had been registered against Captain Awan and others at Islampura police station in 2019 over a scuffle with police officials outside the accountability court during the appearance of the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. (ANI)

