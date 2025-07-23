Islamabad [Pakistan] July 23 (ANI): Baloch families have entered the seventh day of a peaceful sit-in protest, demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan in Islamabad.

"Today marks the seventh consecutive day of the Islamabad sit-in by Baloch families demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan," stated the post on X.

"Despite yesterday's heavy rain, the families, many of whom are women, elderly, and children, are still not being allowed to set up a camp. The road to the Islamabad Press Club remains sealed, and now, additional roads around the protest site have been blocked by Pakistani authorities. Buses have been strategically placed to hide the families from public view, denying citizens of Islamabad to witness this peaceful struggle for justice. The state's response remains rooted in intimidation, erasure, and silencing," the post stated.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee urges all aware citizens, journalists, and advocates for human rights to unite with the families who have come from Balochistan to the capital in search of justice through nonviolent protest.

In a prior announcement, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee affirmed that, despite the persistent rain and police barriers leading to the Islamabad Press Club, the families remain determined in their peaceful demonstration. They are calling for the release of BYC leaders and an end to the enforced disappearances happening in Balochistan, as reported by TBP. A large number of police officers have arrived at the protest site today.

The BYC has asserted that the police and Islamabad authorities are intimidating demonstrators under the pretext of conducting identification checks, which the organisation strongly denounces.

The BYC warned that any harm incurred by protesters will be entirely the responsibility of the Islamabad police and the Pakistani government. The demonstrators vow to persist in amplifying their voices despite the rain and harassment tactics.

The families are making two primary demands: the withdrawal of false charges against BYC leaders and their release, as well as an end to enforced disappearances and the recovery of missing persons in Balochistan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)