Balochistan [Pakistan], August 17 (ANI): The Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an alliance of Baloch armed groups, has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks carried out in different parts of Balochistan between August 11 and August 14. In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Baloch Khan, the group detailed operations targeting Pakistani security personnel and installations.

The statement said that on August 11, BRAS fighters executed two men identified as Rehmatullah Jattak and Munawar Jattak in Zehri, accusing them of working as state agents.

The group also reported a fierce clash in the Gajro Koor area of Jahoo the same day, where one of its members, Hasil Murad, alias Sarban Baloch, was killed.

According to the statement, Murad sustained injuries while helping his squad escape an ambush and later died.

Two days later, on August 14, BRAS claimed to have attacked the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kharan's Red Zone with a hand grenade during Independence Day celebrations.

The statement mentioned that in Hub City, gunmen opened fire on a stall selling national flags, leaving one person dead and another injured. Separately, an alleged intelligence operative was targeted near Hub Bypass, resulting in injuries.

The group paid tribute to its slain fighter, Hasil Murad, describing him as a veteran member who joined the Balochistan Liberation Front in 2014 after years of political activity. It alleged that his family had faced enforced disappearances and displacement at the hands of Pakistani forces, with his father still missing.

BRAS reiterated its commitment to continuing attacks against the Pakistani military, intelligence services, and groups it accuses of supporting the state.

"Our struggle will continue until full independence and sovereignty are achieved," the statement said.

BRAS is a coalition of three Baloch separatist outfits: the Balochistan Liberation Front, the Baloch Republican Guards, and a splinter faction of the Baloch Liberation Army led by Bashirzeb Baloch. Formed to unify the armed movement, the group has previously carried out coordinated assaults against Pakistani security forces, Chinese interests in the region, and projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to the Centre for Strategic and Contemporary Research. (ANI)

