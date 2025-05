Quetta [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly condemned the killing of renowned car racer Tariq Baloch, whose body was found dumped early Monday morning--hours after being allegedly abducted by law enforcement agencies.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "On the night of May 11, 2025, Tariq Baloch, son of Ibraheem Kalamati, a renowned car racer from Jewani, District Gwadar, was forcibly abducted from his guesthouse by Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in a white Toyota Corolla. Less than 24 hours later, on early morning of May 12, his lifeless body was found dumped in Palliri, Jewani, Balochistan."

BYC noted that Tariq Baloch was internationally recognised in the motor racing circuit and had no known political affiliations. Despite his neutral stance, he was targeted--underscoring what BYC calls the indiscriminate nature of state repression in Balochistan.

According to BYC, Tariq was a widely admired sports figure known across Pakistan and Iran for his motor racing accomplishments. His abduction and extrajudicial killing underline the brutal reality in Balochistan violence. This was not Tariq's first encounter with state authorities.

BYC revealed that he and his brother were previously detained without charge by the Counter-Terrorism Department in 2023. Both were released after weeks of pressure and lack of evidence.

BYC stated, "On February 22, 2023, he and his brother Salman were enforcedly disappeared by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). Both were released after no charges or evidence could justify their arrest. This time, however, Tariq did not return alive."

BYC blamed the killing on Pakistan's "kill-and-dump" policy, which it describes as part of a systematic campaign to crush Baloch identity and resistance. BYC has urged the international community to break its silence and pressure Pakistan for independent investigations and accountability.

The "kill and dump" policy in Balochistan refers to alleged extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Baloch activists, students, and political workers by state security forces. Victims are often abducted, tortured, and later found dead, their bodies dumped in remote areas. Human rights organisations have condemned the policy, calling it a violation of international law. The policy has fueled resentment and intensified the ongoing conflict in the region. (ANI)

