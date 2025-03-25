Islamabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered strict action against government employees and officers involved in anti-state activities, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the chief minister ordered divisional and deputy commissioners to identify and act against the officials engaged in activities that go against the state's interests, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Also Read | 'China Has DeepSeek, US Has ChatGPT and Grok, Where Does India Stand?': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Questions India's Position in AI Era (Watch Video).

The chief minister said that no government employee would be allowed to undermine state policies, warning that violators would be dealt with accordingly.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Mahrang Baloch, leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), along with several other leaders and activists, in connection with the killing of three people during a protest in Quetta, reported the paper.

Also Read | NASA Layoffs: Staff Calls Job Cuts Initiated by US Space Agency 'Callous' and 'Needless' Amid Broader Federal Layoffs Coming From President Donald Trump.

The case includes multiple sections of the anti-terrorism act and other legal provisions, police said. So far, three cases have been filed against the BYC in Quetta.

Meanwhile, protests continue across Balochistan against the arrests of Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders.

On Sunday, a shutter-down strike was observed for the second consecutive day in several cities, including Turbat, Mastung, Kalat, Kharan, Chagai, and Panjgur.

During the meeting, officials provided a detailed briefing on the law-and-order situation and service delivery across the province.

The chief minister reiterated that maintaining security and upholding the state's authority were top priorities and emphasised that no road would be allowed to be blocked, and every district officer was responsible for ensuring law enforcement in his jurisdiction.

Addressing corruption within law enforcement agencies, he said that extortion at security checkpoints would not be tolerated. Any officer found involved in such activities would be removed from their post immediately, he said.

The chief minister also issued directives to ensure the national anthem is sung and the Pakistani flag is hoisted in all educational institutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)