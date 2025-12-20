Khuzdar [Balochistan], December 20 (ANI): Reports have emerged of alleged enforced disappearances and the recovery of two unidentified bodies in Balochistan's Khuzdar and Washuk districts, according to the Balochistan Post.

The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani forces allegedly detained a man from the Naal area of Khuzdar district and transferred him to an undisclosed location. The individual has been identified as Naveed, son of Ramzan Qambrani, who was reportedly taken into custody on December 13.

Also Read | Mid-Air Scare: Lahore-Bound PIA Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Saudi Arabia After Technical Alert, Oxygen Masks Deployed Amid Passenger Panic.

Family members, as reported by The Balochistan Post, stated that no information has been provided about Naveed Qambrani's whereabouts since his arrest. They have expressed serious concern for his safety and have demanded clarity regarding his detention.

In a separate incident, The Balochistan Post reported that authorities recovered the bodies of two individuals from the Basima area of Washuk district. Hospital officials confirmed that both had been shot dead and their bodies dumped in the area. According to the report, the bodies have been shifted to Basima Hospital for identification, and their identities remain unknown.

Also Read | How To Say ‘Happy New Year 2026’ and 'Holiday Greetings' in Different Languages? Global New Year Wishes & Etiquette Guide.

Further details surrounding both incidents remain unclear, and no official statements have yet been issued by the authorities, as noted by The Balochistan Post.

Balochistan has been a hotspot for enforced disappearances for decades, reflecting a deep-rooted human rights crisis in the region. Many individuals, including activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens, have reportedly been taken into custody by security forces or intelligence agencies and never returned. Families often have no information about the fate or location of their loved ones, creating fear, uncertainty, and trauma in local communities.

Human rights organisations, both domestic and international, have repeatedly condemned these practices, describing them as violations of basic human rights and international law. Enforced disappearances in Balochistan are often linked to ongoing political and security conflicts, with allegations of intimidation, extrajudicial killings, and secret detention facilities. The lack of transparency and accountability from authorities exacerbates mistrust between the state and local populations. Advocacy groups continue to demand legal reforms, proper investigations, and the safe return of all missing persons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)