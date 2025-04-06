Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 6 (ANI): Religious ceremonies held in various regions of Bangladesh on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, Basanti Puja, and Punyasnan are being celebrated peacefully, with the spontaneous participation of thousands of devotees.

Bangladesh Army personnel are actively performing their duties to ensure security at puja mandaps, bathing ghats, and important religious places in different parts of the country, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement late Saturday.

Also Read | 'The Market Has Spoken': China Takes a Jab at Donald Trump Administration, Says 'Trade War Started by US Against World Is Unprovoked and Unjustified'.

As the festival season begins on the banks of the Brahmaputra River in Langalband in Narayanganj, millions of pilgrims from across the country and abroad join in the festivities.

This Maha Ashtami Punyasnan festival of the Hindu community began at midnight last night and will continue for two days. On Sunday, thousands of pilgrims will participate in this punyasnan at 19 ghats of Langalband.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Offers USD 2,000 to Student To Kill Husband in Columbus, Arrested After Mother Finds Texts on Boy's Phone.

It is known that thousands of pilgrims from various countries, including India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, will participate in this holy bath.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the country participated in the holy Ashtami bath held in the Brahmaputra River in Chilmari Upazila of the northern Kurigram district.

"The army is conducting round-the-clock armed patrols and monitoring activities at various important locations during these religious festivals. In addition, the army is providing round-the-clock assistance in traffic management through traffic control posts and check posts", the statement said.

It is also worth noting that Maha Ashtami and Basanti Pujas of the Hindus were held at various puja halls across the country.

On this occasion, 'Annual Maitree Mahimanvit Puja' will be held on the banks of the Dhaleshwari River in Chittagong city, Ramu in Cox's Bazar, Nagarpur, Garail and Bhuiyanpur upazilas of Tangail district, at the Sri Sri Barthi temple in Goura Nadi upazila of Barisal district, and Shyama Puja will be held at the Konabari Thakurbari temple in Nalchiti upazila of Jhalakati district.

A large number of devotees gathered at various mandaps in Comilla and Chandpur and at the Durga Temple in Rayer Bazar for puja.

"The army strengthened patrols and surveillance in each puja mandap area and kept the law and order situation under control. In addition, the army-led dialogue meetings were held with the puja committees and priests, which created an atmosphere of trust among everyone", the statement said.

"As a shining symbol of religious harmony and national unity, the Bangladesh Army has provided uninterrupted security during the country's religious festivals as always. The professionalism, promptness and sincerity of the army have earned the trust and gratitude of the followers of Hindus," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)