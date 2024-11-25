North Sound (Antigua), Nov 25 (AP) Bangladesh avoided the follow-on but trailed West Indies by 181 runs with one wicket remaining at stumps on the third day of the first test.

When bad light stopped play at 5:14 p.m. local time, the tourists were 269-9, replying to West Indies' first-innings total of 450-9 declared.

Taskin Ahmed was 11 not out and Shoriful Islam was on 5 when the umpires ruled the light was too poor to continue. The last pair endured some hostile bowling from Alzarri Joseph in fading light in the last few overs before stumps. Taskin, especially, was Joseph's target and the pair exchanged words on several occasions.

Joseph finished the day with 3-69 from 25 overs. Justin Greaves followed his maiden century in West Indies' innings with career-best figures of 2-34 and Jayden Seales took 2-42.

“I think (the pitch) was a bit slow today but I think we bowled well as a unit,” Joseph said. “We still have a lead of 181 so tomorrow we're just going to try to get the last wicket as soon as we can and put a score on the board.”

Mominul Haque and Jaker Ali made half centuries at the top and lower down the order which held together the Bangladesh innings.

Mominul made a dogged 50 from 116 balls at No. 3, sharing partnerships of 45 with Shahadat Hossain (18) and 62 with Litton Das (40). After posting his 21st half century in tests, Mominul was out next ball.

Jaker, batting at No. 7, reached his second half century in as many tests from 85 balls. He was out for 53 with the total 246-8.

Taskin and Hasan Mahmud saw Bangladesh past the follow-on target with eight wickets down in the 93rd over, then Shoriful joined with Taskin for three overs to see out the day.

For most of the day, Bangladesh made slow and cautious progress with only sporadic bursts of accelerated scoring. There was a period of brisk scoring at the start of the second session and again by Taijul Islam (25) when the second new ball was taken at 196-6 after 80 overs.

Resuming at 40-2, Bangladesh reached 50 after 26 overs, added 65 runs for the loss of one wicket in the first session and 60 for the loss of two wickets in the second. West Indies applied the squeeze at times during the second session, keeping runs down and putting the batters under pressure.

Between the 51st and 61st overs, Bangladesh added only 10 runs for the loss of Litton's wicket.

West Indies bowled with discipline throughout a day in which 78 overs were bowled and seven wickets fell. AP

