Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 6 (ANI): The Office of the Chief Adviser has written to the Election Commission to complete all preparations to hold the National Parliament elections before the start of Ramadan in February 2026, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through this letter, the formalities of the government's request to the Election Commission to organise the elections were completed, it added.

Also Read | 'Unfair, Unjustified', National Interest Top Priority: India's First Response to Donald Trump's Additional 25% Tariff on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Purchase.

In a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday, M. Siraj Uddin Mia, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser, requested him to take necessary steps to organise free, fair, peaceful, and festive national elections of the expected quality at the specified time, the statement said.

In his address to the nation on August 5, the July Uprising Day, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said that he would write to the Election Commission to organise the elections before the start of Ramadan in February next year. In continuation of that, the Office of the Chief Adviser sent this letter on Wednesday.

Also Read | How Will Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff Impact India’s Economy and IT Sector? Know Here.

Referring to the address given to the nation, the letter says that the Chief Adviser, in his speech, called for the immediate commencement of all preparations and institutional arrangements in this regard. It is mentioned that the Chief Adviser has emphasised organising the upcoming elections in such a way that they will be remembered as a day of a great joyous voting festival, in the context of citizens not being able to vote in the past fifteen years.

In his speech, the Chief Adviser mentioned his expectation that the election would be unforgettable in terms of joy and celebration, peace and order, voter turnout, and cordiality and sincerity. In addition to emphasising the importance of using appropriate technology in organising the elections, the Election Commission was also informed of the government's full cooperation in organising the expected fair, free, peaceful, and festive elections.

Finally, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser requested that the necessary activities be taken to organise the national elections at the specified time based on the Chief Adviser's announcement, as per the statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)