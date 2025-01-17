Beijing, Jan 17 (PTI) Bangladesh interim government's Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain will visit China from January 20 to 24 during which he will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Beijing announced here on Friday.

Hossain will be the highest level of the interim government to visit China after former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a massive public protest in August last year.

Also Read | TikTok Ban Upheld: US Supreme Court Upholds Law Banning TikTok if It’s Not Sold by Its Chinese Parent Company.

Her government was replaced by an interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus.

Days ahead of the protests, Hasina visited China on an official visit.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Holds Telephone Conversation With US President-Elect Donald Trump Before Inauguration Ceremony.

Since the takeover of the interim government, the ruling Chinese Communist Party hosted the visits of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) followed by a delegation of Bangladesh Islamic parties, including the hardline Jamaat-e-Islami.

Commenting on Hossain's visit, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here that China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to strengthen interactions at various levels, enhance political mutual trust, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and exchanges and cooperation in other fields.

The China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will be enhanced, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)