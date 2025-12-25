Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 25 (ANI): Bangladeshi journalist Muktadir Rashid has criticised political parties, particularly Jamat-e-Islam and its student wing Chhatra Shibir, for exploiting sympathy over Sharif Osman Hadi's death.

Speaking with ANI, Rashid said that Hadi's killing is being politicised, despite his desire for justice.

Also Read | South Carolina Shocker: Disabled Girl Dies in Heat After Mother Locks Her In Hot Car While Having S*x With Boyfriend.

"Some political parties are taking advantage of the sympathy of his (Hadi's) death, especially Jamat-e-Islam and his student wing, Chhatra Shibir. And you have seen that the Shibir leaders took over the way his ambulance was carrying his body. So it was somewhat shocking that there is politics. Unfortunately, this is a politics they are trying to make with this leader, who was absolutely looking for justice," he said.

Rashid said that Hadi's death sparked political instability that is seen in conflicts in Israel and Gaza.

Also Read | Moscow Explosion: 3 Killed, Including 2 Police Officers, in Blast on Yeletskaya Street In Russia.

"Even Hadi, before he was shot at, he said that if I am killed, please bring justice to me, not any kind of other thing. So we have seen some kind of political mobilisation that we usually have seen in Israel, Gaza, or in other places, even in Kashmir. We have some grievances, of course, we have some issues, but when I spoke to them, they are looking for the changeover of the power or leadership," he said.

Hadi's death has sparked political instability, with some parties allegedly seeking to capitalise on the situation for power or leadership changes. Rashid calls for a fair, impartial investigation into Hadi's murder, emphasising that justice is paramount.

"Very interestingly, they are changing those advisors who want to hold the election on time. So we find some political instrument inside these kinds of demands. Instead, I have been saying that justice should be done. I have seen the very thorough investigation is yet done, but we must go for free, impartial, acceptable, and credible investigation into the killing of the leader, Osman Hadi, which is very important," he said.

"Even I am told by a few of the leadership, those who really want to have justice in the killing of Hadi, they want justice. We don't want to make it politicised, we don't want this because it is huge. And you never know, there may be any violence. I have seen that some torched Prothom Alo and Daily Star, I would say the fringe element, or you see some students who are connected to this Jamaat Islam. So you see, everything can happen anytime," he said.

Rashid said that some foreign countries are adding fuel to the fire as the situation in Bangladesh simmers.

"And we have found some people from abroad, from the USA, from France, from Japan, who are putting some fuel into the fire. So that's terrible. You see the whole thing; they are trying to even they are trying to create similar circumstances," he said.

He added that as Hadi always demanded 'insaf,' or justice, they too want justice and a fair investigation in his murder case.

"What we have seen in the past in Pakistan and even in India, when some people from abroad they're trying to incite the mob or protestors so that they attack the military. We have seen some kind of investigation by this leadership, which is very unfortunate, because we want every civilised country to uphold the rule of law. We need this kind of investigation, a free, fair investigation, so that the trial and justice can be ensured. And the main thing every time Hadi is to say that insaf, insaf and insaf. So we want the insaf. As you know, the Bangladeshi is struggling for getting the insaf for years," he said.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties over developments in the neighbouring country.

The summons came amid protests in Bangladesh due to the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)