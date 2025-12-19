Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 (ANI): The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a young Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, in Bangladesh.

"Yesterday (18 December) around 9:00 pm in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, a group of miscreants brutally beat to death a garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das on allegations of so-called blasphemy. They then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire, provoking actions that undermine communal harmony," the largest minority group of Bangladesh said in a statement.

"The Council has strongly condemned and protested this heinous incident and has demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and the assurance of exemplary punishment," it added.

The Bangladesh interim government also condemned the incident.

"We wholeheartedly condemn the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crimine will not be spared," the interim government said in a separate statement.

The condemnation of the Mymensingh lynching came as the Bangladesh interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Friday issued its first detailed response to the wider unrest in the country, urging citizens to resist acts of mob violence.

The interim government said it "strongly and unequivocally" condemns all forms of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property, warning that such actions threaten to derail the country's democratic process.

"We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties," the interim government said in a statement on Friday.

Placing the appeal in the context of the country's political transition, the statement said, "This is a critical moment in our country's history. We cannot and must not allow it to be derailed by those few who thrive on chaos and reject peace."

Emphasising the importance of the democratic process, the government said the upcoming elections and referendum are "not merely political exercises, but a solemn national commitment."

"This promise is inseparable from the dream for which Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi gave his life. Honouring his sacrifice demands restraint, responsibility, and a firm commitment to reject hatred," the statement added.

Addressing attacks on media institutions amid the unrest, the interim government expressed solidarity with journalists.

"To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice," it said.

On the Mymensingh lynching, the government said there is "no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh" and that "the perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared."

"At this critical hour, we call upon every citizen to honour Saheed Hadi by rejecting and resisting violence, incitement and hatred," the statement said.

The appeals from both the interim government and minority rights groups come against the backdrop of escalating unrest following the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi.

After a night of violent protests, offices of media houses including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo were targeted, while protesters also vented their anger at the partially demolished residence of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As protests spread across the country following Osman Hadi's death, Inqilab Moncho urged the public to refrain from violence, vandalism and arson.

In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organisation said, "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand -- 32 and 36 are not the same."

Linking stability to the political calendar, the post added, "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence." (ANI)

