New Delhi, December 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in the closing ceremony of the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. The programme underscores India's growing leadership and pioneering initiatives in shaping a global, science-based and people-centred Traditional Medicine agenda. PM Modi posed for a group photo of the summit and had a tour around the venue, looking at the advances in traditional medicine. Union Health Minister JP Nadda accompanied him

He will launch several initiatives, including the My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP), and Ayush Mark, meant as a global quality control benchmark for products and services. PM Modi has constantly emphasised mainstreaming traditional medicine and the Indian Knowledge System through research, standardisation, and global collaboration, according to a release. On the occasion, Prime Minister will release the WHO technical report on training in Yoga and the Book "From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush". He will also release a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, symbolising the global resonance of India's traditional medicinal heritage. Goa Liberation Day 2025: The Day Reminds Us of Defining Chapter in Our National Journey, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He will also inaugurate the new WHO-South East Asia Regional Office complex in Delhi, which will also house the WHO India Country Office, marking a significant milestone in India's partnership with the World Health Organisation. PM Modi will felicitate the recipients of the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Yoga for the years 2021-2025, recognising their sustained dedication to Yoga and its global promotion.

"The awards reaffirm Yoga as a timeless practice for balance, well-being, and harmony, contributing to a healthier and stronger New India," said the PMO's statement. He will also visit the Traditional Medicine Discovery Space, an exhibition which showcases the diversity, depth and contemporary relevance of Traditional Medicine knowledge systems from India and across the world. Passing of SHANTI Bill by Parliament Marks Transformational Moment for India’s Technology Landscape: PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Jointly Inaugurate New WHO Office in Delhi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, jointly inaugurate the new WHO-South East Asian Regional Office Complex in Delhi. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/D9daooRESl — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2025

The 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, jointly organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Union Ministry of Ayush, is being held from December 17 to 19 at Bharat Mandapam. The summit witnessed intensive deliberations among global leaders, policymakers, scientists, practitioners, Indigenous knowledge holders and civil society representatives on advancing equitable, sustainable and evidence-driven health systems.

