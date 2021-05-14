Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 14 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday invited Assam to reap the benefits of Dhaka's growth trajectory while congratulating Himanta Biswa Sarma on becoming the new Assam Chief Minister.

"Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina invited Assam to reap benefits from Bangladesh's growth trajectory in view of warmth-depth-diversity of Bangladesh-India relationships while congratulating Himanta Biswa Sarma as new CM of Assam," tweeted Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Responding to the tweet, CM Sarma tweeted, "I highly value and cherish good wishes of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Assam is committed to pursuing vision of PM Narendra Modi who recently said while in Bangladesh 'Let India and Bangladesh move forward together'. We shall continue to gain mutually."

Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam in May 2021.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a two-day visit to Bangladesh had reiterated that India attaches the highest priority to Bangladesh under its Neighbourhood First Policy.

Bangladesh-India relations are multifaceted in nature and rooted in a shared history, geographical proximity and commonality in their cultures. The emotional bonds stemming from the contribution of India towards the liberation of Bangladesh remain a dominant factor in the country's political, social and cultural web.

Economic relations between these two countries have over the last couple of years become multifaceted, embracing trade transactions, joint ventures, transit facilities and transport development.

Further, the recent virtual summit between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi while inaugurating 'Maitri Setu' (Friendship Bridge) on March 9, has shifted the focus on regional connectivity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)