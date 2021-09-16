Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) fell to 5.98 percent on Thursday, the lowest level in more than six months.

The country reported 1,862 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total tally to 1,538,203 and the death toll to 27,109.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: EAM Dr S Jaishankar Likely To Hold Discussions With Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi in Tajikistan.

On March 11, the DGHS data showed the single-day infection rate was 5.82 percent.

The official data showed that 31,149 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Norilsk Could Become Russia's Official Arctic Capital With the World's First Museum of Contemporary Art in the North.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,494,090, including 3,549 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.76 percent and the current recovery rate is 97.13 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of 264 deaths twice on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)