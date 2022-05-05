Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 5 (ANI): Bangladesh on Thursday sent emergency medical supplies to Sri Lanka as the island nation faces one of the worst economic crises since gaining independence.

At a token handover ceremony held at the State Guest House Padma, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque handed over a few boxes of medicines to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sudharshan D.S. Seneviratne, Xinhua reported.

Momen described the supply of medicine as an expression of solidarity and friendship between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at a time when the two countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Seneviratne said Sri Lanka values the friendly relationship with Bangladesh and is committed to further strengthening it.

Essential Drugs Company Limited, state-owned Pharmaceuticals Company in Bangladesh, and the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries, have each contributed medicines worth 100 million takas as gifts to Sri Lanka, Xinhua reported citing the statement from the Bangladesh foreign ministry.

The statement further said that the medicine is expected to reach Sri Lanka in a few days.

Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst economic woes since gaining independence in 1948. It is grappling with food and electricity shortages, affecting many people, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. (ANI)

