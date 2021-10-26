Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 26 (ANI): Extreme tensions between religious groups of Bangladesh continues to persist despite actions by law enforcement officials and local government bodies after days of communal violence in various cities.

Social media sites are being flooded with different rumours promoting communal violence as different sects try to foment hatred and draw sympathy to themselves, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Tensions have been simmering in Bangladesh as unabated targeted attacks are being carried out against Hindus in the country, that started in Cumilla during Durga Puja have spread to other parts and there are reports of violence, arson and killing from various parts of the country.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media.

The latest example is a clash between Buddhists and Muslims of Katakhali in Howaikhyong under Teknaf that resulted in injuries to at least eight people on Sunday afternoon.

The two groups blamed each other for the clash as an altercation took place between a Muslim youth named Tofayel Ahmed and some Chakma youths, including Umongi Chakma, in the morning over a trivial matter.

Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

