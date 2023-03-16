Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], March 16 (ANI): The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Andalib Elias on Wednesday inaugurated a visa information and application centre at Kolkata Railway Station to facilitate overseas passengers availing visa services for Bangladesh-bound trains.

Speaking to ANI, Bangladesh's Deputy High Commissioner to India Andalib Elias said, "It will be easy for people to go to station and get any information about Visas. We are planning to provide tourism information to whoever wants to visit Bangladesh as a tourist."

The project was conceptualized under the scheme of New-innovative ideas. The visa information centre is another amenity exclusively for passengers availing the Maitree and Bandhan Expresses. The centre will guide Bangladesh visitors on how to process their visas. Kolkata Railway Station is an international station which handles 02 inter-dominion trains connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Khulna.

The Bangladesh Visa Information Centre in Kolkata will provide updated information and complete the visa application process. Applicants can apply for a Bangladesh visa by visiting the application centres in Salt Lake, Kolkata and Siliguri by walk-in and they don't require any prior appointment to submit their application. The centres will provide a wide range of services, including visa application form filling, photograph taking, passport collection and delivery.

The Visa Centre shall facilitate passengers for getting Visas at their doorsteps and provide information regarding the Visa application procedure. International passengers can easily get Visa related information from Kolkata Station under a single roof while approaching for reservation in these 02 inter-dominion trains. In addition to providing visa facilities to Indo-Bangladesh-bound passengers, Visa Centre will fetch a handsome amount of revenue to Railway Exchequer.

Speaking to ANI, a passenger said, "It will be beneficial for us. We will get all information from one place. We don't need to go here and there, it will consume less time now. I have come her from dhaka in Maitri Express."

Mahmuda Rashid, a passenger who travelled from Bangladesh said, "This is very easy for Bangladeshi people because before it's not easy to come here from Bangladesh to Kolkata. Now, it's very easy because there is a Bangladesh information center infront of I think railway station. So I just now came from Bangladesh and very luxury journey is here. So, I'm really glad seriously. Every passenger will pleased about this one."

She further said, "We came here in India, so we don't know another things or any information. So, if there is any Bangladeshi center information center, we can get any information. We can get any information.This is the first time I have seen this one. This is very impressive. They were very good."

Speaking to ANI, Kaushik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway on Bangladesh Visa Information Centre set up at Kolkata Railway Station said, "All the trains from Bangladesh come to Kolkata Station. For facilitating passengers, we have set up a visa information centre for passengers on March 13. Passengers who need visa for travelling from Kolkata to Bangladesh will get it easily at Kolkata Railway Station. People of Bangladesh will also be facilitated through the centre as they will get all the information regarding visas at Kolkata Railway Station."

Kaushik Mitra further said, "Railways will get revenue. However, more than revenue, services are important for us and we want to give hassle-free services. We have received a positive response from the passengers. People of Maitri Express felt happy due to the centre. We are in touch with Bangladesh High Commission to ensure that the people of Bangladesh do not face any issue." (ANI)

