Dhaka, Mar 25 (PTI) The Bangladesh Army Tuesday dismissed a report published by an Indian media outlet, saying the article claiming an emergency meeting of top army brass was based on "false and fabricated" information.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Bangladesh Army, said the report, titled 'Bangladesh Army Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Possibility of Coup Against Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus,' is a "glaring example of journalistic malpractice."

Also Read | 'China Has DeepSeek, US Has ChatGPT and Grok, Where Does India Stand?': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Questions India's Position in AI Era (Watch Video).

The ISPR termed it a misleading article based on fabricated information regarding a routine meeting of the Bangladesh Army.

The article "lacks credible sources or any verifiable evidence", it said.

Also Read | NASA Layoffs: Staff Calls Job Cuts Initiated by US Space Agency 'Callous' and 'Needless' Amid Broader Federal Layoffs Coming From President Donald Trump.

The information presented in the article is entirely unfounded and the claims of an "impending coup" are "entirely deceitful."

It slammed the media outlet for publishing "sensationalist narratives without due diligence or a responsible commitment to journalistic integrity".

According to the ISPR, this is not the first time the media outlet has disseminated "misleading reports" about the Bangladesh Army. A similar report, published earlier this month, was debunked in a rejoinder issued on March 11, the statement added.

The army urged all media outlets to engage in responsible journalism and refrain from publishing unfounded claims that create unnecessary divisions and mistrust between the people of both nations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)