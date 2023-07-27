Thimphu [Bhutan], July 27 (ANI): Bhutan has announced the successful elimination of rubella. On July 21, the World Health Organization recognised Bhutan’s efforts to tackle this highly contagious and potentially devastating disease, The Bhutan Live reported.

In the past 20 years, Bhutan's health workers have worked tirelessly and fought against rubella, also known as German Measles, according to the report. This infectious disease poses a threat to those infected and also causes severe complications for pregnant women, resulting in irreversible birth defects in newborns. However, Bhutan’s efforts in vaccination promotion and creating awareness have resulted in commendable success.

Bhutan has succeeded in eliminating rubella due to the efforts of healthcare workers, including those working in the most remote villages of the country, The Bhutan Live reported. As per the news report, Bhutan’s "proactive approach" towards immunization played an important part in ensuring that citizens, particularly children and expectant mothers, had access to key vaccines.

Bhutan government's targeted vaccination campaigns and awareness programs have reached the farthest and most isolated communities. Bhutan's achievement showcases the effectiveness of Bhutan’s healthcare system and demonstrates the collaboration between government agencies, healthcare workers, and international organizations like World Health Organization.

Bhutan's success in eliminating rubella serves as an inspiration to other nations. Bhutan's achievement stands as a beacon of hope while the world faces various health challenges, according to The Bhutan Live report. While celebrating the achievement, it is important to recognise that Bhutan's journey towards better healthcare does not end here.

Bhutan must continue to make efforts to immunization programs, disease surveillance and the enhancement of healthcare services for all its citizens, The Bhutan Live reported. Continuing these efforts will stop the resurgence of rubella and bolster Bhutan's resilience against other preventable diseases.

As Bhutan is celebrating the elimination of rubella, it is also important to recognise that there is still much more to do in the fight against other diseases like cancer and the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases. (ANI)

