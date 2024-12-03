Washington, Dec 3 (PTI) The Biden Administration on Monday notified the Congress of its decision to approve the sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment and related ones at an estimated cost of USD1.17 billion.

The proposed sale will improve India's capability to deter current and future threats by upgrading its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Congress.

Also Read | Attack on Bangladesh Mission in Agartala: Interim Government Demands Thorough Investigation Into Attack on Diplomatic Mission Amid Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The Biden administration's approval of sale of major defense equipment to India comes weeks ahead of its completion of its four-year term.

President-elect Donald Trump would be sworn in as 47th president of the United States of America on January 20, 2025.

Also Read | Philippines 'Food Poisoning': 3 Dead, 32 Hospitalised After Eating Endangered Sea Turtle Stew.

According to the notification, India has requested to buy 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS).

It also included advanced data transfer systems; external fuel tanks; AN/AAS 44C(V) forward looking infrared (FLIR) systems; an operator machine interface assistant; spare containers; facilities study, design, construction and support; support and test equipment; munitions; and integration and test support.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems.

Implementation of this sale will require travel of up to 20 US Government or up to 25 contractor representatives to India on a temporary basis for program technical support and management oversight, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)