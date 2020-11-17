Washington, Nov 17 (AP) President-elect Joe Biden says the outgoing Trump administration's failure to share specific plans on combating the coronavirus pandemic is stymying American businesses' abilities to find ways to grow and survive in challenging circumstances.

Biden said during a speech Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, that “the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition will smoothly move forward.”

Specifics that the administration has withheld, Biden said, like vaccine distribution, could help “small businesses and entrepreneurs that are the backbone of our communities but are teetering on the edge.”

Biden says he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had an “encouraging” virtual meeting with nine leaders of some of the country's largest labor unions like the AFL-CIO and corporations, including Microsoft and Target.

Biden says the leaders “all agree that means rallying the country behind a national strategy with robust public health measures.”

In her remarks, Harris pledged to shore up the economy by “creating millions of good-paying union jobs.” (AP)

