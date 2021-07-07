Washington DC [US], July 7 (ANI): US President Joe Biden condemned the assassination of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise on Wednesday as a "heinous act" and said that the United States is prepared to assist in the aftermath of the attack to bring security and safety to the country.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the attack on First Lady Martine Moise of Haiti," Biden said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moise's recovery. The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti."

Meanwhile, Martial law was declared on the territory of Haiti after the death of President Jovenel Moise. The Haitian president was fatally wounded in an attack on his residence on Wednesday night.

"Following an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, we decided to declare a martial law throughout the country," acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said, Sputnik reported.

The UN Security Council is shocked by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise that took place overnight, Irish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason said on Wednesday.

"It's really, really sad, shocking development to see the President of Haiti assassinated," Byrne Nason said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned "in the strongest terms" the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice. The secretary-general extended his deepest condolences to the people and government of Haiti and the family of the late president, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for Guterres, in a statement.

The secretary-general called on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence, said the statement.

The United Nations will continue to stand with the government and the people of Haiti, it said.

Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen. After the assassination, Haiti declared a state of emergency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)