New York [US], March 30 (ANI): President Joe Biden joked about being away from the plane doors manufactured by Boeing, a company recently plagued by mid-flight mishaps, the New York Post reported.

"I don't sit by the door," quipped the 81-year-old president, followed by a quick disclaimer, "I'm only kidding. I shouldn't joke about that." His remarks came during a high-dollar campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 30, 2024.

The quip came in response to a question from CBS "Late Show" host Steven Colbert about whether Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had tightened the bolts on the presidential plane before Biden's trip to New York City.

Boeing is one of two highly customised Boeing 747-200Bs. However, Boeing has faced scrutiny following a series of mid-flight incidents. The troubles began with a door blowout on a Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines on January 5th, leading to the grounding of all 737 Max 9s by the Federal Aviation Administration. Investigations revealed missing bolts from the rear door of the Alaska Airlines jet, adding to concerns about Boeing's safety protocols.

Also Read | India, Ukraine Discuss Achieving 'Peaceful Settlement' to Moscow-Kyiv Conflict During FM Dmytro Kuleba's India Visit, Says MEA.

Shortly after, a Boeing aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Japan due to a crack in the cockpit window, further denting the company's reputation, according to the New York Post.

In another incident, a Delta Airlines-operated Boeing 757 lost its front tire as it was preparing to depart Atlanta International Airport for Bogota, Colombia. These incidents raised alarm bells about the reliability of Boeing's aircraft.

Adding to the string of mishaps, a UK passenger noticed pieces of tape on the exterior of a Boeing 787 during a flight to India, raising further concerns about maintenance standards. Then, a United Airlines Boeing 777-300 experienced a midair fuel leak, necessitating an emergency landing on March 11th. Amidst these challenges, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced his decision to step down at the end of the year, reflecting the company's turbulent period.

Biden's playful remark about avoiding the door on Air Force One brought a moment of levity to the fundraiser, but it also underscored broader concerns about aviation safety and Boeing's ongoing challenges, New York Post reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)