US President Joe Biden, on Saturday, March 9, said that he would sign the TikTok ban if Congress passed a bill banning it. A video going viral on social media shows the US President answering numerous questions from the media, including on debating former President Donald Trump, the State of the Union and the Middle East. When asked if he still supports banning TikTok and will sign the bill, Joe Biden said, "If they pass it, I'll sign it." US to Ban TikTok? Lawmakers Rally Behind Bill Targeting TikTok’s Chinese Ownership, Citing National Security Risks (Watch Video).

Do You Still Support Banning TikTok?

President Biden answers numerous questions from the media, including on debating former President Trump, the State of the Union and the Middle East and... Q: "Do you still support banning TikTok. Will you sign that bill?" President Biden: "If they pass it, I'll sign it." pic.twitter.com/rLSdLvw8pM — CSPAN (@cspan) March 8, 2024

If They Pass It, I’ll Sign It

BREAKING: Biden says he will sign TikTok ban if Congress passes bill banning it — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 8, 2024

