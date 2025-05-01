Kathmandu, May 1 (PTI) Vijay Chauthaiwale, the foreign department chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Thursday called on Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at his official residence here and discussed several issues of mutual interests.

"During the meeting, they discussed mutual relations and various aspects of bilateral interests," according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.

Chauthaiwale arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday for an informal visit.

