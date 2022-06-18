Kabul [Afghanistan], June 18 (ANI): At least two blasts occurred in Afghanistan's capital on Saturday, according to media reports.

Explosions hit a busy road near a Sikh-Hindu temple in Police District today in Kabul, Xinhua News reported citing eyewitnesses.

"The sound of explosions was heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city. Details about the nature and casualties of this incident are not yet known," Tolo News also tweeted today.

On June 11, several people were injured after a blast took place in Kabul.

The blast took place at Batkhak Square in the 10th district of Kabul, Tolo News had said in a Tweet.

Earlier, on Monday, a blast took place in Police District-4 of Kabulfrom with explosives carried on a bicycle, the Kabul security department said.

Security forces have arrived in the area to investigate the matter, reported TOLO News.

Prior to that, three explosions rocked the capital of Balkh province on May 25, leaving at least 9 people killed and 15 others injured. Meanwhile, on the same day, a blast at Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque in Kabul City left at least two worshippers dead, according to officials.

In response to the attacks in Balkh and Kabul, the US Special Envoy for Women and Human Rights in Afghanistan, Rina Amiri said that the Taliban must ensure people's security and prevent atrocities.

"The heinous attacks in Mazar & Kabul serve no purpose but to inflict further devastation on innocent Afghans who have suffered enough," Amiri tweeted.

Additionally, earlier, an explosion at a traffic square in Kabul's fourth police district had killed at least 30 people and injured others at the Hazrat Zekriya Mosque.

The Taliban faced a severe security threat from the Khorasan branch of ISIS, which has been active in Afghanistan since 2014. Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent attacks in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of numerous civilians, among them members of the Hazara Shia community and several children." (ANI)

