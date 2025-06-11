Balochistan [Pakistan] June 11 (ANI): Allah Nazar Baloch, the leader of the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), has accused the Pakistani military establishment of creating and promoting the narrative of ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-F) as a tool to delegitimize nationalist movements by using the name of the religion, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Nazar suggested that ISIS-K's doctrinal foundation is a scripted narrative coordinated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military media branch. According to him, the goal is to manipulate public opinion against national liberation movements by falsely accusing them of being proxy for foreign powers, TBP stated.

Also Read | Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai-Led Tech Giant Introduces 'Voluntary Exit Program' Across All Departments, Offers Severance for Employees Who Leave.

Nazar stated that the Baloch national struggle for independence is a grassroots movement supported exclusively by the Baloch people and not dependent on foreign powers. He referred to the movement as a genuine manifestation of national sovereignty. According to a TBP report, he accused Pakistan of systematically aiming to degrade Baloch society to remove its national identity and transform Balochistan into a permanent colonial outpost.

Nazar also criticised the security structure in Balochistan, claiming that it is directly controlled by the military rather than the civilian government. He accused the army of fostering relations with terrorist groups to perpetuate regional political instability. These statements are consistent with long-standing charges by Baloch leaders and activists that Pakistan's security establishment employs radicalism to oppose nationalist movements, according to the TBP report.

Also Read | Khaby Lame, World's Most Popular TikTok Star, Leaves US After Being Detained by ICE in Las Vegas for Overstaying His Visa.

The Baloch people have faced systematic oppression and torture through the misuse of several laws, particularly in regions like Pakistan's Balochistan. Laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act and special security ordinances have been used to justify arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention without trial, and denial of basic legal rights.

Under these laws, security forces often operate with broad powers and legal immunity, leading to widespread reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture, including physical and psychological abuse.

Military courts and special tribunals frequently try Baloch activists without fair trial standards, further denying them justice. Additionally, media censorship laws suppress Baloch voices and conceal these abuses from the public, perpetuating a cycle of violence and impunity against the Baloch people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)