Washington DC [US], April 20 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday stressed on doing two things -- reducing emissions and preparing for the unavoidable impacts of climate change.

In the speech in Annapolis, Maryland, Blinken said it would be a mistake to think about climate only through the prism of threats. "Every country on the planet has to do two things - reduce emissions and prepare for the unavoidable impacts of climate change," said Blinken.

"Our diplomats will challenge the practices of countries whose action - or inaction - is setting us back.

"When countries continue to rely on coal for a significant amount of their energy, or invest in new coal factories, or allow for massive deforestation, they will hear from the United States and our partners about how harmful these actions are," he added.

The US Secretary of State quoted US President Joe Biden, saying, "When I think of climate change, I think jobs."

Blinken further said: "We won't have much of a world left" without stronger leadership from the US on climate change.

"If America fails to lead the world on addressing the climate crisis, we won't have much of a world left," he said, adding that, "If we succeed, we will capitalise on the greatest opportunity to create quality jobs in generations; we'll build a more equitable, healthy, and sustainable society; and we'll protect this magnificent planet. That's the test we face right now."

Setting goals for climate policy, Blinken stated that goal number one of their climate policy is preventing catastrophe. "We're rooting for every country, business, and community to get better at cutting emissions and building resilience."

Concluding the speech, he said, "We will convey a strong message to the meeting of the G7 next month, and I'll represent the US at next month's Ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council, where I'll reaffirm America's commitment to meeting climate goals and encourage other Arctic nations to do the same." (ANI)

