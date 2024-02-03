Karachi [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy was killed while three others were injured in a clash between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Karachi, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to the police, the clash between the MQM-P and PPP workers in New Karachi Sector 11-J left a 12-year-old boy dead while three others sustained injuries in the firing incident.

The police said activists of both parties came face-to-face during election campaigning in the area. The supporters of both sides initially exchanged heated words before the argument escalated to a fatal clash, as per ARY News.

The incident comes as the third reported clash between the parties as an MQM-P activist was also killed in a similar incident in the Nazimabad area of Karachi last Sunday.

On January 30, the MQM-P filed an FIR against the PPP candidates for the General Elections 2024 and others on charges of 'killing' one of its workers during the clash in Karachi's Nazimibad area.

The MQM-P filed an application with Gulbahar police station under murder and terrorism-related clauses of the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, as per ARY News.

The PPP's candidates from NA-249 Rao Abdul Waheed, PS-124 Arif Qureshi, and six others have been nominated, while 25 to 30 unidentified persons were also booked in the FIR.

The MQM-P and the PPP on January 22 registered cases against each other over violence in Karachi's Hyderi area. Both parties blamed each other for the clash.

The workers of the MQM-P and the PPP had come face-to-face in the Hyderi area, with both parties holding each other responsible, as per ARY News.

Based on the FIR registered on the complaint of one Kiran Masood, the MQM-P workers were distributing pamphlets near Hyderi Market when they were abducted.

"The PPP men took the MQM-P workers to their election office and tortured them," the complainant said. In the FIR, eight PPP workers and 40 unknown persons have been nominated, as per ARY News. (ANI)

