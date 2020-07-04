By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [USA], July 04 (ANI): Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York.

This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans.

Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans.

The protestors believe that even though the "boycott China" campaign has already been more successful than anticipated, there is still a lot to be done apart from simply stalling the use of Chinese products.

Pegged as the three T's to defeat China, the protestors stressed and demanded to put an end on Trade- the boycott of Chinese products, complete independence of Tibet and total support of Taiwan.

Protestors at Times Square also pressed on how the three Ts can be successfully handled by a global coalition led by mainly three world leaders Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

Jagdish Sewhani, President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, who has been at the forefront of calls for the boycott on China protest in New York, described China as a" rogue communist regime", that is displaying its "naked aggression" against its neighbors including India

"I say it rogue, because the way it is treating its own people in Hong Kong, it has been busy doing ethnic cleansing against the peace-loving people of Tibet. And now it is doing the same against the Muslims / Uyghurs in Xinjiang province of China," Sewhani told ANI.

Joining Sewhani and the Indian community in the protest were also Tibetan and Taiwanese activists living in asylum in the United States. Addressing the gathered protestors Dorjee Tseten, Member of Tibetan Parliament in Exile & Executive Director, Students for a Free Tibet said that the people of Tibet strongly condemn the Chinese military intrusions on Indian soil.

"We call India and world governments to take immediate multilateral action against Beijing's authoritarian rule by rejecting the 'One China Policy' in theory and practice," Dorjee told ANI.

The protestors also told ANI that similar demonstrations will be seen in other parts of the country in the coming days. (ANI)

