New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Canada to attend the G7 Summit, has gifted a brass dokra horse to the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This brass horse from Chhattisgarh is a handmade artwork created using an ancient metal casting method called the lost-wax technique. Made by tribal artisans, each piece is unique and shows a mix of traditional and modern styles.

In tribal culture, the horse stands for power, loyalty, and devotion. Such figures are often used in rituals as offerings to gods. The horse is decorated with fine details like twisted wire designs, bells, and harnesses, all made in brass.

Dokra art has been practised in Chhattisgarh for over 4,000 years and is still kept alive by tribal communities. This sculpture is more than decoration--it's a symbol of tribal heritage, spiritual meaning, and skilled craftsmanship passed down through generations.

PM Modi gifted a Madhubani painting to the South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. Madhubani Painting, also called Mithila Art, is a famous traditional art form from Bihar. It is mostly done by women and passed down through generations. These colourful paintings were originally made on mud walls during festivals and weddings to seek blessings.

Now created on paper, cloth, and canvas, the art is known for bold outlines, bright colours, and detailed designs. Common themes include flowers, animals, gods, and stories from Indian epics. Artists use natural dyes and tools like twigs or fingers, making the art eco-friendly. Madhubani paintings are not just beautiful--they tell stories of love, nature, and devotion, and are now appreciated around the world.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis. During the meeting on June 18, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in sectors like trade and commerce, investment, technology and green hydrogen.

"Boosting India-Republic of Korea relations! PM @narendramodi and President @Jaemyung_Lee of the Republic of Korea had a productive meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade and commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen and more," Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a warli painting to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Warli Painting is a traditional tribal art from the Warli community in Maharashtra. It is one of the oldest and simplest forms of Indian folk art, using white rice paste on mud walls or backgrounds. Instead of gods or mythological stories, Warli paintings show scenes from everyday life, like farming, fishing, dancing, and village celebrations.

The art uses basic shapes like circles, triangles, and squares to create beautiful stories. One common image is the "tarpa dance," where people dance in a circle, showing unity and joy. Squares often represent sacred places or the earth goddess.

Warli paintings were originally made during special events like weddings or harvests, but now they are seen on paper, clothes, and even modern products. Though simple in look, Warli art carries deep messages about nature, community, and life.

PM Modi held a meeting with Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The two leaders discussed avenues to further deepen India-Mexico cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, digital innovation, and shared perspectives on key global and regional issues, including the priorities of the Global South.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Boosting India-Mexico warm & historical ties. PM @narendramodi met President Dr. @Claudiashein of Mexico, on the sidelines of 51st #G7Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. This was the first meeting between the two leaders. Both sides discussed avenues to further deepen - cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, S&T, digital innovation and shared perspectives on key global & regional issues, including priorities of the Global South."

PM Modi has gifted a cane and bamboo boat with a swan figurine to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. This Cane and Bamboo Boat with a Swan Figurine is a beautiful handmade craft from Meghalaya. Made using natural materials like cane and bamboo, the boat is eco-friendly and tells a story of the region's culture.

The swan at the front stands for grace and beauty, while the tall, temple-like structure in the middle shows a connection between nature and spirituality. Tiny details like stairs, sails, and flags make the design even more special.

Crafts like this are made by Khasi and Garo tribal artisans using weaving and tying methods passed down through generations, without any nails or glue. The boat is both a decorative piece and a cultural symbol, showing Meghalaya's respect for nature and tradition. Light but strong, it is a wonderful example of sustainable and artistic craftsmanship.

PM Modi met Cyril Ramaphosa and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada and described his talks with leaders as "outstanding conversations."

"Outstanding conversations with two dear friends, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Lula of Brazil. We are unwavering in our commitment to speaking about issues that matter to the Global South. We are equally determined to do whatever it takes to build a better tomorrow for the coming generations," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi was in Canada to attend the G7 Summit, which was held from June 16-17. During his visit, PM Modi met world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people and government of Canada for hosting a successful G7 Summit and underscored how India remains committed to the cause of global peace, prosperity and security.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability." (ANI)

