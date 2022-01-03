Brasilia, January 3: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to the hospital early Monday morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction, RT reported citing local media.

Bolsonaro was admitted to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo, G1 news website said.

The politician was stabbed during the election campaign in 2018 and has undergone four surgeries related to the incident. He also had a bladder stone removed and had a vasectomy, G1 said.

Macedo, who operated on Bolsonaro after the stabbing, said he was told by the president's team that he was complaining about abdominal pain. The 66-year-old was also treated for intestinal obstruction and persistent hiccups in July. He recovered from Covid-19 in 2020.

