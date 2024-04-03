New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Indian Navy said on Wednesday that its P8I aircraft have reached in Atsugi, Japan for bilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and subject matter expert exchange with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Further, the crew will plan and execute Maritime Reconnaissance and ASW operations along with JMSDF.

Also Read | AI Creates Topless Photo of Woman: Washington's Lottery Removes ‘Test Drive a Win’ App After User Claims Artificial Intelligence Created ‘Pornographic’ Picture of Her.

Sharing on social media X, the Indian Navy posted, "An #IndianNavy P8I arrived at Atsugi, Japan for Bilateral ASW & Subject Matter Expert exchange with #JMSDF. The crew will plan & execute Maritime Reconnaissance & ASW operations alongwith JMSDF. - #BridgesofFriendship."

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1775532756325507316?s=20

Also Read | Tesla Coming to India: Tesla Motors’ Team to Scout Locations in India for USD 2-3 Billion Electric Car Plant.

Earlier in December last year, INS Kadmatt, on a long-range operational deployment to the North Pacific Ocean, entered Japan's Yokosuka for an Operational Turnaround (OTR), the Ministry of Defence said.

The interactions with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) included cross-ship visits, a professional exchange of ideas, a Joint Yoga Camp, and a coordination meeting for the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX).

The visit of INS Kadmatt to Japan was aimed at further bolstering maritime cooperation between India and Japan.

India and Japan share 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. Friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.

India-Japan Defence and Security partnership forms an integral pillar of bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India-Japan defence exchanges have gained strength in recent years due to growing convergence on strategic matters and its significance is growing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)