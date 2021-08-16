London, Aug 15 (AP) Britain's Defence Ministry says UK troops have arrived in Kabul to help evacuate remaining Britons there.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after chairing a Cabinet emergency committee meeting Sunday that the priority is to get out British nationals, as well as Afghans who helped UK forces in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, “as fast as we can.”

Also Read | Canada Elections 2021: Justin Trudeau Calls for Snap Election on September 20.

“The ambassador is working round the clock, has been there in the airport to help process the applications,” he told Sky News.

“We certainly have the means at the moment to get them out ... It's just a question of making sure that they're able to do it over the next few days.”

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi Says 'Ashraf Ghani Tied Our Hands Behind Our Backs and Sold the Homeland'.

The “vast bulk” of embassy staff and officials have already left Afghanistan, Johnson added. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)