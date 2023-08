London, Aug 11 (AP) Britain is removing 39 asylum seekers from a barge moored in southern England after environmental samples showed legionella bacteria in the water system.

The move came just days after the men were moved to the floating hostel amid government efforts to reduce the cost of sheltering the growing number of people seeking asylum in Britain. The government expects the Bibby Stockholm to house up to 500 adult males.

Also Read | Nigeria Violence: Indian Government Advises Indian Nationals To Leave West African Nation As Soon as Possible.

“As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken,'' the Home Office, which deals with immigration issues, said in a statement.

“No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires' (disease), and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support."

Also Read | China Detains Military Group Worker Suspected of Spying for CIA in Exchange for Large Sums of Money.

Plans to use the Bibby Stockholm as accommodation for asylum seekers has been plagued by controversy and delays, with opponents expressing concern about safety and whether it was appropriate to house people fleeing war and persecution in such cramped conditions. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)