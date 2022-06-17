Lysychansk, June 17: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson tweeted a picture Friday of himself and Zelenskyy with the words “Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again.”

The unannounced trip is Johnson's second since the war began. He previously visited Kyiv in April. Ukraine Will Introduce Visas for Russians From July 1, Says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Johnson has been one of the strongest international supporters of Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion. Britain has given the country hundreds of millions of pounds (dollars) in military and humanitarian aide.

