Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police and the Headquarters for Combating Crime in Arab Society in the Prime Minister's Office, in cooperation with the Tax Authority, the State Attorney's Office, the Shin Bet, and government ministries and civilian enforcement agencies, are operating within the framework of what was described as a "broad integrated enforcement operation" that focuses on uncompromising economic enforcement against perpetrators of crime in Arab communities, in order to increase governance and thwart violent crime, and for the sake of public peace and security.

Meanwhile, it can be announced that this week, a large-scale operation is taking place in the Northern District to cut off the economic oxygen supply of the crime families on Arab Street in the city of Nazareth and its surroundings, with over a thousand police officers, in conjunction with relevant enforcement agencies and government ministries, carrying out coordinated and scheduled enforcement, while uniting all forces and exercising the full force of their powers.

Also Read | Who Is Anurag Bajpayee? Know All About Indian-Origin CEO of Gradiant Arrested in High-End Brothel Probe in Boston.

Over a thousand police officers, Border Guard and National Guard soldiers, along with dozens of representatives from other authorities, are raiding dozens of complexes and businesses in the city of Nazareth and its surroundings and conducting targeted economic enforcement while exercising the powers of numerous government agencies. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)