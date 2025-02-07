New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI) In a significant step towards strengthening India's border security, mid-level officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) will undergo specialized training on border management in mountainous regions, conducted by Mongolia's General Authority for Border Protection (GABP).

The decision was taken in the 10th Director General level talks between the BSF and GABP held from February 2 to February 7 in the national capital.

The training aims to equip BSF officers with advanced skills to handle challenges specific to high-altitude border areas, followed by a joint exercise to test and implement the acquired knowledge in real-world scenarios.

This training will provide officers with tactical expertise, survival strategies, and modern border surveillance techniques. Mongolia's GABP has vast experience in securing its rugged and harsh border regions, making it an ideal partner for this initiative. Mongolia's GABP has vast experience in securing its rugged and harsh border regions, making it an ideal partner for this initiative.

"Training on border management in mountainous regions for BSF mid-level officers by GABP for effective border management, followed by a joint exercise," states a communique shared by the BSF following the discussions between the border guarding forces of India and Mangolia.

During this meeting, the BSF said discussions were held on various agenda, for improving the cooperation between the two forces that include Special Force Training (SFT) to GABP by BSF instructors in Mongolia."

The two forces also discussed "to extend mutual cooperation in the areas of concern; mutual cooperation for effective prevention and detection of crimes through exchange of technological solutions; and exchange of best practices in the field of border protection, especially in the areas of security of border ports, inspection of incoming vehicles, and assistance in capability building of the two forces and cooperation in use of technology in border management."

"BSF and GABP underscored the need for continuous mutual cooperation between the two forces, acknowledging that both the countries face similar kind of challenges in border management," it further pointed.

The BSF further said that the conference between the border guarding forces of the two countries was held in very cordial and friendly atmosphere. "Both sides agreed that the decisions taken in the conference would go a long way in enhancing the cooperation between the two forces and improving the border management."

"It was also decided that the next DG Level talks would be held in Mongolia in September 2025," added the BSF.

Indian delegation was led by BSF chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary, and the Mongolian delegation was led by Major General Lkhagvasuren KH, Head of GABP and Commander of Border Troops. (ANI)

