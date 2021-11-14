Sofia [Bulgaria], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Bulgarians went to the polls on Sunday to elect a president and a National Assembly.

As many as 23 candidates, including current President Rumen Radev, are running for president, while 20 parties and seven coalitions are taking part.

Also Read | Egypt: Scorpion Stings Kill 3, Injure Around 500 People In Aswan After Heavy Storms Hits The City.

Nearly 13,000 polling stations across the country and 750 more in 68 other countries opened for 6.7 million eligible voters.

The first exit polls will be announced immediately after polls close in the evening. The official result of the presidential election must be released no later than Tuesday evening, with those for the parliament on Thursday.

Also Read | International Children’s Peace Prize 2021: Indian Brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal Win Prestigious Children’s Prize for Waste Project.

The president is elected directly by the people for a period of five years. To be elected, a candidate for president shall require more than half of the valid ballots, provided that more than half of all eligible voters have cast their ballots in the election. Radev's term will expire at the end of January 2022.

The National Assembly is Bulgaria's legislative body. It has a four-year term and parties and coalitions need to gain at least 4 percent of votes to enter the parliament.

This will be the third parliamentary election this year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)