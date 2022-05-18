Beijing [China], May 18 (ANI): A bus fell into a river ditch China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing authorities.

The accident occured at around 5 pm (Beijing time) and rescuers were dispatched to the scene immediately.

Also Read | Pakistan Govt Led by PM Shehbaz Sharif Decides to Complete Tenure Until Next Year: Report.

It is preliminarily estimated that there are more than 20 people on board, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Pakistan Business Council Urges Government to Ban Luxury Goods Import Amid Economic Crisis.

Yesterday, ten people were killed in the Chinese city of Shaoguan after van plunged into a river.

Shaoguan city is located in southern Chinese province of Guangdong and hosts a population of more than 2.5 million.

The accident happened at around 5:20 pm on Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, Xinhua reported citing a statement from the municipal government's information office.

The report further said that the cause of the accident is still uncertain and under investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)