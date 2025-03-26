Balochistan [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): The central organiser of the Baloch Women Forum (BWF), Dr. Shalee Baloch, has urged Baloch people to support the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in every possible way and condemned the recent detention of Baloch leaders and activists, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In a recent statement, Baloch condemned the worsening situation in Balochistan, which she described as an environment of brutality and injustice targeting the Baloch community. She pointed out the false charges against prominent Baloch figures such as Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, emphasising how the state's lawlessness continues to oppress peaceful human rights movements in the region, the Balochistan Post reported.

Shalee Baloch also criticised the state's heavy-handed tactics, including illegal arrests, the use of tear gas, and indiscriminate firing, which she argued have failed to resolve the longstanding issues of Baloch rights, Balochistan Post cited.

According to her, these methods, which have been ongoing since the forceful annexation of the Kalat State in 1948, have only intensified the sense of alienation among the Baloch people. The latest crackdown is just another chapter in this long history of state repression.

Over the past three days, around 200 Baloch activists have been detained under fabricated charges such as "disturbing peace and tranquillity," including key figures like Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and Bebow Baloch, the Balochistan Post reported.

Dr. Baloch argued that such actions are a cover-up for the state's broader attempt to stifle peaceful calls for Baloch rights. She also highlighted the ongoing violence, which has led to numerous deaths and injuries, exacerbating public anger over the state's repressive actions.

According to the Balochistan Post, the statement further addressed recent incidents, such as the illegal raid on Gulzadi Baloch's residence and the detention of two minor girls, which has raised serious concerns regarding the safety and treatment of Baloch women and children. Dr. Baloch expressed alarm at the continuous threats and harassment faced by those involved in advocating for Baloch rights.

Baloch pointed out the role of certain powerful figures in maintaining the ongoing conflict in Balochistan, suggesting that a peaceful Balochistan would hinder their personal interests. She stressed that the state's violence, even during the holy month of Ramadan, reveals a disregard for the well-being of the people, regardless of age, gender, or health, the Balochistan Post reported.

In conclusion, Dr. Baloch urged the people of Balochistan to unite in solidarity with the BYC and its leadership, as well as with all those seeking justice. She said, "I urge the indigenous people of Balochistan to stand by Baloch Yakjehti Committee, its leaders and members and all those who are just and demanding what belongs to them in such a critical time. It is the only way to bring peace, tranquillity and justice to the people of Balochistan as a whole." (ANI)

