New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management on Thursday.

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Turkmenistan will be benefited from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other.

"It will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management", the press release said in a statement.

The MoU envisages cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis in the areas of disaster management. Joint planning, exchange of information, and joint workshops in the relevant fields were agreed upon.

It consented to the exchange of experts and experiences in the field of disaster management. The assent was given by both sides on training and capacity building in search and rescue operations and on enhancing early warning systems and capacity building.

The countries mutually agreed on sharing knowledge, rendering quality management systems and any other activities related to disaster management. Both sides accorded on providing assistance in emergency response.

At present, India has signed the bilateral/multilateral Agreement / MoU / Joint Declaration of Intent / Memorandum of Cooperation for cooperation in the field of Disaster Management with Switzerland, Russian, SAARC, Germany, Japan, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Italy, said the government in the press release. (ANI)

