Justin Trudeau formally stepped down as Prime Minister of Canada on Thursday, March 13. On the last day of his term, Justin Trudeau asserted his Canadian identity in his final message. In a video message, the outgoing Canadian PM said, "I am so proud of Canadians. I'm proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what's right, rise to every occasion, and always have each other's backs when it matters most. This may be my last day here in this office, but I will always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian. My only ask is that no matter what the world throws at us, you always be the same." In another post today, March 15, Justin Trudeau thanked the people of Canada for trusting him. "Thank you, Canada - for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth," his post read. Justin Trudeau Carries His Chair With His Tongue Out As He Exits Canada House of Commons (See Pic).

Justin Trudeau Thanks People of Canada

Thank you, Canada — for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 14, 2025

Justin Trudeau Formally Steps Down as Canadian PM

Hey Canada, one last thing. pic.twitter.com/ue1AfQl489 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2025

