Toronto, May 13 (AP) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a major Cabinet shakeup, including a new foreign minister, on Tuesday as he shapes a newly re-elected Liberal government.

Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau earlier this year and won election last month, named Anita Anand foreign minister, replacing Mélanie Joly, who becomes the minister of industry. Anand previously served in roles including defence minister.

François-Philippe Champagne retains his job as finance minister, while Dominic LeBlanc remains minister of US trade and intergovernmental trade at a time of trade war between Canada and the United States.

Carney won the job of prime minister by promising to confront the aggression toward Canada shown by US President Donald Trump, while preserving the calm demeanour of an economist who has led the central banks of both Canada and the United Kingdom.

More than 10 people were dropped from the new Cabinet, including former defence minister Bill Blair. David McGuinty goes from public safety to defence.

Former journalist Evan Solomon is among the new ministers, serving in the new post of minister of artificial intelligence.

Women make up half of the Cabinet, as they did in Trudeau's Cabinet.

Carney said in a statement the new Cabinet is built to deliver the change Canadians want and need. The Liberal government is in its fourth term. (AP)

