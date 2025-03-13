New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): In an escalation of violence in Balochistan, an attack on a passenger train has left 21 people dead, while the Pakistan Army responded by eliminating 33 rebels. Four soldiers were also killed in the operation, adding to the heavy toll in the volatile region.

Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian has described the incident as "most distressing," stressing that sympathy should extend to all affected.

"Our sympathies go inevitably, spontaneously to the bereaved families, whether they are militants or train passengers, after all, fellow human beings," he said. He noted that the Baloch Liberation Front remains a strong and active force and criticised Islamabad for failing to engage with them.

"The Balochi Liberation Front have been using violence, the Pakistan government have been countering it with violence. Of course, the state is superior in resorting to violence, but that doesn't help," Fabian remarked. He also pointed to grievances among the local population regarding Chinese infrastructure projects, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has fuelled further discontent.

"So, all this is rather complex, and we in India should not take any joy from this - that would be the wrong approach. We should all be distressed," he emphasised. However, he expressed hope that Pakistan's leadership, particularly its military, would learn the right lessons from the attack and act accordingly.

Discussing the broader political landscape, Fabian underscored the strong influence of the military in Pakistan's governance, even when a civilian government is in place. "The government in Pakistan, by which I mean not only the civilian government, but also the military...even when there is a civilian government, the military has a big say in policymaking," he explained.

He argued that Pakistan's leadership should have engaged in serious talks with the Baloch leaders rather than relying on military action.

"You cannot always resort to superior violence and solve problems," he warned, urging Islamabad to seek dialogue over continued force. (ANI)

