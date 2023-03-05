Cairo, Mar 5 (AP) A cargo vessel ran aground in the Suez Canal on Sunday, but traffic through the global waterway was not impacted, Egyptian authorities said.

The Liberia-flagged MSC Istanbul, heading to Portugal from Malaysia, got stuck in a two-lane part of the Suez Canal, said Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority.

He added that tugboats were deployed to help refloat the vessel.

Despite the MSC Istanbul's situation, convoys were transiting through the waterway without any problems, Rabei said, without elaborating on what had caused the ship to run aground.

The Suez Canal allows for passage of two convoys of vessels a day in both directions.

The incident was the latest case of a vessel getting stuck in the key global waterway.

A tanker transporting liquefied natural gas broke down in the Suez Canal last month, also without impacting traffic in the canal.

In January, a cargo ship carrying corn went aground before being refloated; after a while, traffic through the waterway was restored.

The canal, opened in 1869, provides a crucial link for oil, natural gas and cargo. About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, a major source of foreign currency for Egypt.

According to the Suez Canal Authority, last year, 23,851 vessels passed through the waterway, compared to 20,649 vessels in 2021.

The revenue from the canal in 2022 reached $8 billion, the highest in the Suez Canal's history. (AP)

