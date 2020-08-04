Washington DC [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday said that the US and other free nations will continue to protect their people from "long arm of Beijing's authoritarianism" and that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) "cannot tolerate the free-thinking of its own people."

Citing recent examples of China's violations of human rights, Pompeo said, "In the latest example, Chinese authorities have reportedly issued arrest warrants to six pro-democracy advocates resident outside of China, including a US citizen."

"The CCP cannot tolerate the free-thinking of its own people and is increasingly trying to extend its reach outside China's borders. The US and other free nations will continue to protect our people from the long arm of Beijing's authoritarianism," he said in a statement.

"The United States condemns the Chinese Communist Party's attempt to prosecute pro-democracy advocates residents outside of China, including in the United States. We stand on the side of freedom," Pompeo said in a tweet.

The US has imposed sanctions on several Chinese individuals and companies which have been involved in human rights abuse activities in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. (ANI)

